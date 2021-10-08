Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYY) Trading Up 9.3%

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CTRYY)’s share price was up 9.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.24 and last traded at $24.24. Approximately 1,425 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 995 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.18.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.7868 per share. This represents a yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Country Garden’s dividend payout ratio is 26.71%.

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates through two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condos; and car-parks and retail shops.

