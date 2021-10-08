Countryside Properties (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Shares Down 6.5%

Countryside Properties PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)’s stock price dropped 6.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $6.50 and last traded at $6.50. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 9,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.95.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.13.

Countryside Properties Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CSPLF)

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

