Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Neutral Rating for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

BUD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.40.

Shares of BUD stock opened at $54.77 on Wednesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.45 and a 12 month high of $79.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.20.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.58 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 66,200.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 663 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 27.6% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Middle Americas, South America, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Global Export and Holding Companies.

