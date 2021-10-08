Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Given New C$7.00 Price Target at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 9.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$7.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.62.

Get Crescent Point Energy alerts:

TSE:CPG traded up C$0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$6.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,969,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,520,828. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.85, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Crescent Point Energy has a twelve month low of C$1.48 and a twelve month high of C$6.50.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$945.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post 1.2300001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Point Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Point Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.