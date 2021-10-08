CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) Short Interest Down 27.5% in September

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 712,000 shares, a decrease of 27.5% from the August 31st total of 982,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 367,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRH. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $79,027,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of CRH in the 1st quarter valued at $37,270,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,207,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $264,744,000 after buying an additional 551,097 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,333,361 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $62,642,000 after buying an additional 374,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CRH by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,037,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,761,000 after buying an additional 347,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRH stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $47.14. The company had a trading volume of 538,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,235. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.97. CRH has a twelve month low of $33.57 and a twelve month high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market cap of $36.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. CRH’s payout ratio is 32.39%.

CRH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

