CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Shares Down 5%

CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) shares dropped 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $97.67 and last traded at $97.80. Approximately 11,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,012,569 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.99.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Citigroup raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Chardan Capital dropped their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $175.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.94.

The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 2.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.83.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $9.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $5.92. The firm had revenue of $900.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.05 million. CRISPR Therapeutics had a net margin of 49.52% and a return on equity of 24.08%. On average, research analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $187,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,656,159.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael John Tomsicek sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.52, for a total transaction of $3,463,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,724,941.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,830. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 53.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,226,000 after purchasing an additional 117,076 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $1,920,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 86.8% during the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $51,000. 52.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRISPR Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRSP)

CRISPR Therapeutics AG engages in the development and commercialization of therapies derived from genome-editing technology. Its proprietary platform CRISPR/Cas9-based therapeutics allows for precise and directed changes to genomic DNA. The company was founded by Rodger Novak, Emmanuelle Charpentier, Shaun Patrick Foy, Matthew Porteus, Daniel Anderson, Chad Cowan and Craig Mellow in 2014 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

