Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.43 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will report sales of $18.43 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $16.10 million to $20.00 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $11.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $70.33 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $64.80 million to $78.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $147.95 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $157.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Cronos Group had a negative return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 258.59%. The business had revenue of $15.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Cronos Group’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

CRON has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cronos Group from C$7.50 to C$7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.92.

CRON traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,231,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,335. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.78. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of $5.17 and a 12 month high of $15.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cronos Group during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of Cronos Group by 1,400.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Cronos Group in the second quarter valued at $44,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Cronos Group by 366.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Cronos Group by 188.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares during the period. 13.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cronos Group

Cronos Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of cannabis. Its brands include PEACE NATURALS, COVE, Spinach, Lord Jones, and PEACE+. The company was founded by Lorne Michael Gertner and Paul Rosen on August 21, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

