Cryptocean (CRON) Price Tops $2.57 on Top Exchanges

Cryptocean (CURRENCY:CRON) traded down 1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 8th. One Cryptocean coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.57 or 0.00004723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptocean has a total market cap of $21.11 million and approximately $727,056.00 worth of Cryptocean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Cryptocean has traded 1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00049819 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002526 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $130.26 or 0.00238921 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.28 or 0.00103237 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00012096 BTC.

Cryptocean Profile

Cryptocean (CRYPTO:CRON) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Cryptocean’s total supply is 19,121,151 coins and its circulating supply is 8,199,052 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptocean is /r/Cryptocean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cryptocean is cryptocean.io . Cryptocean’s official Twitter account is @Cryptocean1 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptocean is a blockchain-based financial ecosystem. It provides a different financial and technological set of tools for working with crypto-currencies, digital financial assets and fiat money. Cryptocean designed a debit card to work together with a mobile app, in order to provide the platform users with ATM withdraws service through instant crypto-fiat conversion. A digital wallet is available at Cryptocean for the users to manage their funds as well as an exchange service, where it is possible to trade (buy/sell) cryptocurrencies. The CRON token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 cryptocurrency that serves as a medium of exchange on the entire ecosystem. It will be tradeable within the Cryptocean exchange and supported by the platform native digital wallet. “

Buying and Selling Cryptocean

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptocean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptocean should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptocean using one of the exchanges listed above.

