CryptoTask (CTASK) Market Capitalization Hits $991,172.15

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last seven days, CryptoTask has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar. CryptoTask has a market capitalization of $991,172.15 and $43,646.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoTask coin can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001163 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

CryptoTask Coin Profile

CryptoTask launched on January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask . CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoTask should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

