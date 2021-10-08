CryptoZoon (ZOON) Price Tops $0.0136

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 8th. One CryptoZoon coin can now be bought for $0.0136 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. CryptoZoon has a market cap of $10.86 million and $3.73 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CryptoZoon alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001844 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00001972 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.65 or 0.00062047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $77.51 or 0.00142917 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.53 or 0.00093164 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,256.74 or 1.00044214 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,539.69 or 0.06526844 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 800,486,003 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

CryptoZoon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoZoon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoZoon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoZoon using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoZoon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoZoon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.