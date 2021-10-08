CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CSW Industrials, Inc. manufactures and sells industrial products; coatings, sealants, adhesives and specialty chemicals. The company offers HVAC mechanical, building and fire/smoke prevention, lubricating and filtration equipment for commercial construction, HVAC and rail companies. In addition, it offers engineered specialty lubricants and greases, degreasers and cleaners for oilfield, mining, industrial, rail and HVAC customers. The Company’s brand includes Novent, Goliath, Railplex, Paragon and Versatac.CSW Industrials, Inc. is based in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their target price on CSW Industrials from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

NASDAQ CSWI opened at $135.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.70 and a 200-day moving average of $126.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.15 and a beta of 0.81. CSW Industrials has a 52 week low of $81.51 and a 52 week high of $143.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.65.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $161.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $137.99 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 9.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that CSW Industrials will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of CSW Industrials stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.87, for a total transaction of $227,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,198,532.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 54.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in CSW Industrials by 967.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $222,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in CSW Industrials during the first quarter worth about $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc provides performance solutions to customers. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial products segment manufactures specialty mechanical products; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally-specified building products; and storage, filtration and application equipment.

