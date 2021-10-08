CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) in a research note released on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $52.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CUBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Truist increased their target price on CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a buy rating on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $47.70.

CubeSmart stock opened at $49.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.90, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.36.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,474,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its stake in CubeSmart by 118.6% in the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 40,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 22,196 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in CubeSmart by 17.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 415,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,255,000 after buying an additional 62,884 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in CubeSmart by 11.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,888,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,433,000 after buying an additional 200,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in CubeSmart by 61.7% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 338,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,789,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

