Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) Short Interest Down 18.0% in September

Custom Truck One Source, Inc. (NYSE:CTOS) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500,000 shares, a decline of 18.0% from the August 31st total of 1,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 504,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 3.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE:CTOS traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $8.85. 6,074 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 867,600. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Custom Truck One Source has a one year low of $3.97 and a one year high of $10.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.47.

Custom Truck One Source (NYSE:CTOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.09. Custom Truck One Source had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 24.66%. The company had revenue of $375.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.50 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Custom Truck One Source will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CTOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Custom Truck One Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Custom Truck One Source in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Custom Truck One Source currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

In related news, Director Marshall Heinberg acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $98,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Ryan Mcmonagle bought 7,074 shares of Custom Truck One Source stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $47,042.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new position in Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of Custom Truck One Source in the second quarter worth about $116,000. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Custom Truck One Source

Custom Truck One Source, Inc engages in the sale and rental of truck and heavy equipment. The firm offers aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal services. The company is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

