CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.50 Million

Analysts forecast that CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) will announce $119.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CVB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $119.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $119.80 million. CVB Financial posted sales of $116.48 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVB Financial will report full year sales of $471.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $471.00 million to $472.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $503.83 million, with estimates ranging from $462.50 million to $526.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover CVB Financial.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. CVB Financial had a net margin of 44.44% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $116.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.43 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Hovde Group raised CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVB Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 495.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 1,646.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 121.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in CVB Financial by 171.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,246. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.38%.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

