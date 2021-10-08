CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 137,100 shares, an increase of 21.8% from the August 31st total of 112,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CYBE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

In other CyberOptics news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total value of $52,324.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CyberOptics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 510,501 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CyberOptics during the 2nd quarter worth $18,252,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in CyberOptics by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 226,896 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,294,000 after acquiring an additional 32,239 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 206,728 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,369,000 after buying an additional 23,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in shares of CyberOptics by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 121,533 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 15,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CYBE opened at $34.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.38, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. CyberOptics has a 52-week low of $20.81 and a 52-week high of $48.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $40.53 and its 200-day moving average is $35.23.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, equities analysts expect that CyberOptics will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

