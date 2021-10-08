CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC decreased its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 45.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,560 shares during the quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $653,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of CyrusOne by 8.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 232,358 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,735,000 after buying an additional 18,569 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 179,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,137,000 after purchasing an additional 9,064 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 3.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 4,847 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 8.2% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 65,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 4,973 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of CyrusOne by 6.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,887,000 after purchasing an additional 6,463 shares during the period.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Cowen lowered CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.92.

Shares of CONE stock opened at $77.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. CyrusOne Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.64 and a fifty-two week high of $82.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.40.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, research analysts expect that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This is an increase from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

CyrusOne Company Profile

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

