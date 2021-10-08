Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €100.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Daimler (ETR:DAI) has been assigned a €100.00 ($117.65) price target by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 27.16% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on DAI. Kepler Capital Markets set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on shares of Daimler in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Daimler in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Nord/LB set a €71.00 ($83.53) price objective on shares of Daimler in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €98.00 ($115.29) target price on Daimler in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) price target on Daimler in a report on Monday, September 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €92.29 ($108.57).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR DAI opened at €78.64 ($92.52) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $84.13 billion and a PE ratio of 6.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 197.70, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €73.02 and a 200-day moving average of €74.43. Daimler has a 52-week low of €43.12 ($50.73) and a 52-week high of €80.41 ($94.60).

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.