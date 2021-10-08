Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,560,000 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the August 31st total of 9,690,000 shares. Approximately 14.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Danimer Scientific stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.53. Danimer Scientific has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $66.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a current ratio of 15.59.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Danimer Scientific will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DNMR. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total transaction of $147,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CKW Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 46.71% of the company’s stock.

Danimer Scientific Company Profile

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Recommended Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.