Darren S. Raiguel Sells 4,000 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) Stock

ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Darren S. Raiguel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 5th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 357 shares of ePlus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Darren S. Raiguel sold 981 shares of ePlus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $88,299.81.

Shares of PLUS opened at $107.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.64. ePlus inc. has a 12-month low of $66.91 and a 12-month high of $110.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.34.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.34. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $416.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.20 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ePlus inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 102.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 361 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 1,456.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 389 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ePlus by 6.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of ePlus during the first quarter worth $222,000. 91.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti upgraded shares of ePlus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About ePlus

ePlus, Inc provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and advanced professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

