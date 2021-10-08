Dean Capital Management Has $608,000 Holdings in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO)

Dean Capital Management lessened its position in Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,349 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Alico were worth $608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Alico by 42.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alico during the 2nd quarter worth about $78,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Alico by 100.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Alico in the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Alico by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Arlon Valencia Holdings Llc sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $39,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 63,799 shares of company stock worth $2,264,474 over the last ninety days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALCO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alico from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alico from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Alico stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $34.75. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,945. Alico, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.95 and a 1 year high of $38.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $261.53 million, a P/E ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.50.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $34.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.40 million. Alico had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 48.47%. As a group, analysts predict that Alico, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Alico’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -833.33%.

About Alico

Alico, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of agribusiness and land management. The firm offers environmental services, land leasing, cattle ranching, and related support operations. It operates through the following segments: Alico Citrus, Land Management and Operations. The Alico Citrus segment includes activities related to planting, owning, cultivating, and managing citrus groves in order to produce fruit for sale to fresh, and processed citrus markets.

