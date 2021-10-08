Dean Capital Management Invests $849,000 in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Dean Capital Management acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 7,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $849,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter worth $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the first quarter worth $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries during the second quarter worth $85,000. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

AEIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.73. 193 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.23 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.70.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The electronics maker reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $361.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.80 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 25.03% and a net margin of 10.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.18 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

About Advanced Energy Industries

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.