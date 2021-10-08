Dean Capital Management Lowers Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Dean Capital Management lessened its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,611 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 13,335 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 6.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 680,147 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,470,000 after buying an additional 39,042 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,007,754 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $197,222,000 after purchasing an additional 74,264 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 0.8% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,037,010 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,031,000 after purchasing an additional 8,388 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Methode Electronics by 1.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,202,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $59,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in Methode Electronics by 204.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,846,519 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $90,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,046 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEI traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.27. The company had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,301. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.23 and a 52-week high of $50.19.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 15.22% and a net margin of 11.03%. On average, research analysts expect that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.72%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird set a $47.97 price target on Methode Electronics and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 25,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total value of $1,210,596.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,210,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,257,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 2,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $85,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,423 shares of company stock worth $1,872,957. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

