Dean Capital Management Makes New Investment in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP)

Dean Capital Management bought a new position in Resources Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGP) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000. Dean Capital Management owned approximately 0.14% of Resources Connection at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RGP. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Resources Connection by 80.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 7,955 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,416,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,337,000 after purchasing an additional 360,068 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Resources Connection by 0.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 232,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in Resources Connection by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 304,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after purchasing an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. 75.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RGP stock traded down $0.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.43. The stock had a trading volume of 47,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 193,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Resources Connection, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $19.44. The firm has a market cap of $611.64 million, a PE ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.03.

Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.75 million. Resources Connection had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Resources Connection, Inc. will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Resources Connection’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.12%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RGP shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Resources Connection from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Resources Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd.

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

