Dean Capital Management Reduces Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Dean Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WERN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Werner Enterprises by 2.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 170,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,835,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $770,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 12.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 204,532 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,647,000 after purchasing an additional 21,988 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 73.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 125,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after purchasing an additional 53,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 6.1% during the first quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WERN traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.87. The stock had a trading volume of 13,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 581,551. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.15 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.78.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.01). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The firm had revenue of $649.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.99 million. Research analysts expect that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Werner Enterprises from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.88.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of logistics services. It operates through the Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments. The Truckload Transportation Services segment consists of one-way truckload and specialized services units such as the medium-to-long haul van fleet which provides a consumer non durable products and commodities in truckload quantities.

