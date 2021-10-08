Dean Capital Management Reduces Stock Position in Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH)

Dean Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) by 54.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 38,593 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Bancorp makes up approximately 1.5% of Dean Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WASH. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 278.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 35,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WASH shares. Piper Sandler upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.18. 152 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,669. Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.82 and a twelve month high of $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $955.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.97.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The company had revenue of $55.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.80 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.00%.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 7,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $421,578.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph J. Marcaurele sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,228,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $540,000 in the last quarter. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services, including business banking, personal banking and wealth management and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services.

