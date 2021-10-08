Dean Capital Management Sells 15,034 Shares of Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP)

Dean Capital Management reduced its holdings in Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 49,886 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 15,034 shares during the quarter. Standard Motor Products makes up approximately 2.0% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Standard Motor Products were worth $2,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Standard Motor Products by 243.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 62,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after acquiring an additional 44,000 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 2,935.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,344 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Standard Motor Products by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 61,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,148,000. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Standard Motor Products in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. 76.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SMP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. TheStreet cut shares of Standard Motor Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of Standard Motor Products stock traded up $0.62 on Friday, hitting $46.39. 210 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,516. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.39. Standard Motor Products, Inc. has a one year low of $39.09 and a one year high of $55.29.

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.60. Standard Motor Products had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The company had revenue of $342.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $270.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Standard Motor Products, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.70%.

In other news, Director Peter J. Sills sold 7,893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $336,241.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Sills sold 2,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $116,026.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,756 shares of company stock valued at $887,290. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc engages in the manufacture, distribution, and market of replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. It operates through the following segments: Engine Management and Temperature Control. The Engine Management segment produces and remanufactures ignition and emission parts, ignition wires, battery cables, fuel system parts and sensors for vehicle systems.

