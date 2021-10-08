Dean Capital Management Sells 5,781 Shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Dean Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,781 shares during the period. Dean Capital Management’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 24,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Northwest Natural by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Northwest Natural news, Director Malia H. Wasson purchased 2,000 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.99 per share, with a total value of $103,980.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David A. Weber sold 2,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $111,887.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NWN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northwest Natural from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northwest Natural presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.25.

Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.76. 141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,017. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $41.71 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.38.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 11.35%. The firm had revenue of $148.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

