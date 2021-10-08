Dean Capital Management Sells 9,534 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO)

Dean Capital Management lowered its holdings in shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. CTO Realty Growth accounts for about 1.8% of Dean Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Dean Capital Management owned about 0.60% of CTO Realty Growth worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 0.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 19.2% in the second quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $757,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth in the second quarter valued at $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CTO Realty Growth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.60.

NYSEAMERICAN CTO remained flat at $$54.10 on Friday. 16,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,832. The stock has a market cap of $322.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 4.50 and a current ratio of 4.50. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.52 and a 12 month high of $58.11.

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $1.09. CTO Realty Growth had a net margin of 138.12% and a return on equity of 26.81%. As a group, research analysts predict that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%.

In related news, CEO John P. Albright sold 5,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total transaction of $319,360.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Morris Partridge purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.75 per share, with a total value of $54,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 17,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $960,260.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 3,500 shares of company stock worth $189,455 in the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CTO Realty Growth Profile

CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.

