DecentBet (DBET) Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 8th. DecentBet has a market cap of $590,573.21 and $882.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DecentBet coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DecentBet has traded up 123.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.01 or 0.00049653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002540 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00241045 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.17 or 0.00103253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00012170 BTC.

DecentBet Coin Profile

DecentBet (DBET) is a coin. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 coins. DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DecentBet’s official website is www.decent.bet

According to CryptoCompare, “Decent.bet is a smart contract-based sports betting platform and an online casino. DBET is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be used for all purposes within Decent.bet's platform. “

Buying and Selling DecentBet

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using US dollars.

