Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($4.86) Per Share

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, October 4th. Truist Securiti analyst R. Karnauskas now forecasts that the company will earn ($4.86) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($4.70). Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2022 earnings at ($3.47) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 308.58% and a negative return on equity of 50.07%. The business had revenue of $23.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.25 million.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.30.

NASDAQ:DCPH opened at $32.01 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.69. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCPH. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 414,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,168,000 after buying an additional 7,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Logos Global Management LP grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,674.2% in the 2nd quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 1,100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 1,038,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

