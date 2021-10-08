Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Shares Sold by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 246.8% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 208.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 256 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.98% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DECK. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $434.29.

In related news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,557,088.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 9,078 shares of company stock worth $3,832,353 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DECK opened at $376.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $414.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $371.77. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $240.69 and a 12 month high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 0.78.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $504.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

