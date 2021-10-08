Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DLCA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the August 31st total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $79,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Deep Lake Capital Acquisition during the second quarter valued at $263,000. 56.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ DLCA remained flat at $$9.77 on Thursday. 4,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,617. Deep Lake Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.71.

Deep Lake Capital Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Incline Village, Nevada.

