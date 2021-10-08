Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 29th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.

DDF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.26% of Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund

Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

