Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (DDF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on October 29th

Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DDF) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.0677 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.
Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has raised its dividend by 69.6% over the last three years.
DDF stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $7.45 and a 1 year high of $12.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.05.
About Delaware Investments Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Investments Dividend & Income Fund, Inc is a mutual fund, closed-end investment trust. Its objective is to seek high current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 1993 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
