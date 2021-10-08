Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Sold by Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 199,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 306,144 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 0.47% of Deluxe worth $9,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DLX. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the second quarter worth about $111,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Deluxe by 289.6% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen started coverage on Deluxe in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company.

DLX stock opened at $36.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 52 week low of $20.89 and a 52 week high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%. The company had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

