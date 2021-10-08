Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Shares Bought by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) by 36.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,700 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,000 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.10% of Denali Therapeutics worth $9,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,957,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,802,000 after acquiring an additional 555,243 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 5.2% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 29,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,336,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Denali Therapeutics by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 138,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.6% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,147,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,179,000 after buying an additional 2,152,416 shares during the last quarter. 65.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DNLI has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.20.

Shares of Denali Therapeutics stock opened at $52.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.76. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.87 and a 12-month high of $93.94. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a PE ratio of 172.35 and a beta of 1.87.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $22.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 15.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 292.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 18,333 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $942,499.53. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Alexander O. Schuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.56, for a total value of $505,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,558 shares of company stock worth $4,595,397 in the last three months. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

