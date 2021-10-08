Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $19.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 15.85% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Denny’s Corp., formerly Advantica Restaurant Group, Inc., is one of the largest restaurant companies, operating moderately-priced restaurants: Denny’s, Hardee’s, Quincy’s, El Pollo Loco, Coco’s and Carrows. The company believes its restaurants benefit from the diversity of the restaurant concepts, the generally strong market positions and consumer recognition enjoyed by these chains, the benefits of a centralized support system for purchasing, menu development, human resources, management information systems, site selection, restaurant design and construction. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stephens dropped their price objective on Denny’s from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Denny’s from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Denny’s stock opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Denny’s has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.79.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.06. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $106.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.98 million. As a group, analysts predict that Denny’s will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, President F Mark Wolfinger sold 9,877 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.39, for a total value of $161,884.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 796,771 shares in the company, valued at $13,059,076.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DENN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Denny’s by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 37,645 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,683 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 6.6% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,593 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 29.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,302,480 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,478,000 after acquiring an additional 292,621 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Denny’s by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,800,717 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,143,000 after purchasing an additional 79,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Denny’s by 112,412.5% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,002 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 17,986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

About Denny’s

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

