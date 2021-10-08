Desane Group Holdings Limited Announces Final Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:DGH)

Desane Group Holdings Limited (ASX:DGH) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Sunday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04.

Get Desane Group alerts:

In other Desane Group news, insider Philip (Felice) Montrone bought 50,632 shares of Desane Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$1.22 ($0.87) per share, for a total transaction of A$61,619.14 ($44,013.67). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 183,052 shares of company stock valued at $222,478.

Desane Group Holdings Limited, engages in the property development and investment activities in New South Wales, Australia. It operates through Property Development, Property Investment, Property Project Management and Resale, and Property Services segments. The company is involved in the development, management, and resale of commercial, industrial, and residential properties; leasing of properties; and provision of property and related services.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Desane Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desane Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.