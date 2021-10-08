Destination XL Group (DXLG) vs. Its Peers Critical Comparison

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS: DXLG) is one of 15 public companies in the “Family clothing stores” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Destination XL Group to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Volatility & Risk

Destination XL Group has a beta of 1.55, meaning that its stock price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destination XL Group’s peers have a beta of 0.85, meaning that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Destination XL Group 4.84% 137.94% 4.72% Destination XL Group Competitors 5.86% 41.73% 8.23%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Destination XL Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Destination XL Group $318.95 million -$64.54 million -8.46 Destination XL Group Competitors $6.29 billion -$125.07 million 53.15

Destination XL Group’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Destination XL Group. Destination XL Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Destination XL Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.5% of Destination XL Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Family clothing stores” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Destination XL Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Destination XL Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 Destination XL Group Competitors 428 2349 2309 44 2.38

Destination XL Group presently has a consensus target price of $9.25, suggesting a potential upside of 51.89%. As a group, “Family clothing stores” companies have a potential upside of 30.25%. Given Destination XL Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Destination XL Group is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Destination XL Group beats its peers on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Destination XL Group Company Profile

Destination XL Group, Inc. engages in the retail of specialty products. It offers shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, activewear, suiting, underwear and lounge, shoes, and accessories. It distributes its products under the following brand names: Destination X, DXL, DXL Men’s Apparel, DXL Outlets, Casual Male XL, and Casual Male XL Outlets. It operates through the Stores, and Direct Businesses segments. The company was founded by Calvin Margolis and Stanley I. Berger in 1976 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

