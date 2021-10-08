Deutsche Bank AG Decreases Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,281 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $4,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. Tobam boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tobam now owns 1,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,692,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $352,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Institutional investors own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 18,848 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.31, for a total value of $3,417,330.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 1,200 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.91, for a total transaction of $358,692.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 275,805 shares of company stock worth $68,304,382. 11.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BILL. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Bill.com in a report on Monday, September 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.00.

NYSE BILL opened at $277.99 on Friday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.19 and a 52-week high of $301.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -237.60 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.02 and a 200-day moving average of $194.02.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 6.22% and a negative net margin of 41.43%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

