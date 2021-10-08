Deutsche Bank AG Has $4.71 Million Stock Position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) by 123.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 76,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,017 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Brinker International were worth $4,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Brinker International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Brinker International by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,887 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. 95.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $76.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $77.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Brinker International from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Brinker International from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.92.

NYSE:EAT opened at $50.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.22. Brinker International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $78.33. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The restaurant operator reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts forecast that Brinker International, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total value of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

