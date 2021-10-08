Deutsche Bank AG Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 174.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 71,761 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,616 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $4,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 55,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 4,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 15.0% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 35,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,664 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 99.0% in the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 8,950 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF alerts:

SCHP stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a twelve month low of $60.31 and a twelve month high of $63.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.