Deutsche Bank AG Takes $4.35 Million Position in TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA)

Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TB SA Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:TBSA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 449,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,352,000. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.06% of TB SA Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of TB SA Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TBSA opened at $9.74 on Friday. TB SA Acquisition Corp has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66.

