Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $85.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its target price decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $93.00 to $85.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised PACCAR from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $83.01 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 62.3% during the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 35,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,836,000 after purchasing an additional 13,801 shares during the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich lifted its stake in PACCAR by 84.8% during the third quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 14,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,439,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,469,000 after purchasing an additional 15,442 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in PACCAR by 3.6% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 23,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in PACCAR by 6.0% during the second quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

