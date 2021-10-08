Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms Hold Rating for Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on STWRY. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 26th. Societe Generale reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Software Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY opened at $11.48 on Wednesday. Software Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $13.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.50.

Software AG is a holding company, which engages in the development of information technology platforms for digital transformation. It operates through the following segments: Digital Business Platform (DBP), Adabas & Natural (A&N), and Professional Services. The DBP segment connects the software, applications, devices, and people to infuse the business value across the organization.

