Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €77.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) received a €77.00 ($90.59) price target from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price indicates a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DPW. Warburg Research set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on Deutsche Post in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €63.94 ($75.22).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €53.85 ($63.35) on Friday. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.94 and a 200 day moving average price of €54.76.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

