DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.
A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.
In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.02. 1,511,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,409. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.
DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.
