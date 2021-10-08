DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,590,000 shares, a growth of 30.6% from the August 31st total of 9,640,000 shares. Currently, 20.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.1 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.35.

In other news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.12, for a total transaction of $2,882,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 269,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,904,185.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total transaction of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718 in the last ninety days. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 799.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 39,832 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after purchasing an additional 35,405 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 663,192 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $66,445,000 after purchasing an additional 11,762 shares in the last quarter. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DKS traded up $2.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $120.02. 1,511,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,951,409. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a one year low of $50.88 and a one year high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $123.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The company had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.21 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.59%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

