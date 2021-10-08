Digital World Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) Quiet Period To Expire on October 13th

Digital World Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:DWACU) quiet period will end on Wednesday, October 13th. Digital World Acquisition had issued 25,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on September 3rd. The total size of the offering was $250,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Digital World Acquisition’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

DWACU stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. Digital World Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $10.30.

