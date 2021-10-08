Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 373.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $103,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDS. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Dillard’s by 536.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Dillard’s by 46.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new position in Dillard’s in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Shares of Dillard’s stock opened at $200.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.82. Dillard’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.85 and a fifty-two week high of $217.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $194.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.82.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $8.27. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 29.04% and a net margin of 8.06%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is presently -29.30%.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dillard’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $186.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.