Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 22,015 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 901,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,015 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $143,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Keel Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after buying an additional 6,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,283,000 after buying an additional 4,773 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WSM opened at $172.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $173.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.26. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.94 and a fifty-two week high of $204.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 13.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This is a boost from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In related news, insider Ryan Ross sold 2,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.18, for a total transaction of $485,597.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,972,734 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.09.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

