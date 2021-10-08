Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 814,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,080 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $132,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 132.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JBHT opened at $173.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average is $169.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.22 and a 12-month high of $184.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.73 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The business’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on JBHT shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $197.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

In related news, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.19, for a total transaction of $89,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total transaction of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,557 shares of company stock valued at $626,912. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

